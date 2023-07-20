RPS names new director of elementary academics

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new director of academics for elementary education has been announced by Rochester Public Schools (RPS).
Heather Klavetter has been the principal at Jefferson Elementary since 2019 and was an associate principal at Gage Elementary School and Bamber Valley Elementary School before that. Klavetter was also an instructional coach and elementary and middle school teacher in various schools throughout Minnesota and South Dakota.
“I am excited and honored to be selected as director of academics in our elementary schools,” says Klavetter. “I look forward to working collaboratively with RPS educators, students, families, and the community to provide the very best curriculum and instruction to our deserving elementary students.”
RPS says the director of academics for elementary education leads the implementation of a comprehensive system of professional development, curriculum, instruction, and assessment for RPS’ elementary schools. The position works closely with the chief academic officer and the director of academics for secondary education to develop, revise, and coordinate efforts for improved learning outcomes for RPS students and staff development.
“Heather will be critical in supporting the implementation of key initiatives in our district’s strategic plan,” says Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel. “I’m particularly excited she will bring the great work she has done as a principal on literacy to our districtwide implementation of the science of reading.”
RPS says Klavetter holds a MA in Curriculum & Instruction in Elementary Education from the University of South Dakota and a BA in Elementary Education from Augustana College. She will begin her new position on July 24, pending School Board approval.