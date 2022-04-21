RPS looks for qualified teachers, paraprofessionals to apply for ESY program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Calling all teachers looking to make some extra cash this summer!
The Rochester Public School District is looking for elementary, secondary teachers, and talented paraprofessionals to support its Extended School Year Program.
Starting in June RPS will begin its ESY Program which aims to provide free education to meet the needs of students with disabilities.
In order to provide the best experience possible for students the district is looking for motivated teachers from around Olmsted County.
Special Education Director Melissa Stenke explained, "ESY is really a fun opportunity for students to work with their teachers. Summer activities do focus on student's interests and they can be hands on so it's really a good opportunity to maintain their skills over the summer."
The district says programming for ESY is primarily in the morning during a three week period from June 13-29th.
Stenke says teachers from other districts are welcome to apply and adds there's a pay bump as an extra incentive.
She said, "We have increased our pay for our teachers so the starting wage for our teachers is $42.10 an hour for our special education teachers and $16.35 is the pay for paraprofessionals as well."
Qualified teachers and paraprofessional can apply online on RPS website by clicking here.