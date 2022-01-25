RPS looking into changing start times next fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS is looking into changing start times for students next fall.
Bell times were bumped back between 30 and 40 minutes across all RPS grade levels at the start of this school year. The district has been evaluating how the changes have played out, and its findings are leading school board members to reconsider when kids should be in class.
In a recent study gauging the satisfaction of staff members with the district's new bell times, an overwhelming 97% of participating elementary staff submitted negative comments about the new start times. Respondents say their students are more alert in the morning, and exhausted by the time the afternoon rolls around.
"The timing for elementary schools is absolutely terrible and far from what is best for students," one survey response read. "Students are falling asleep for a majority of the afternoon and complain about being sleepy. This is a terrible schedule for 5-6 year olds."
However, at the middle and high school levels, most staff feel either positively or neutral about starting later in the morning, according to the study. Just 5% of middle school and 23% of high school staff shared negative feedback about this year's start times, believing their students are less tired, and have more time for self-care and preparation.
While the district just recently shifted bell times, Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says now may be the right time for PRS to make another change.
"Given the boundary changes, the opening of new schools, and the closure of one school, we are going to have to redo the transportation structure next fall anyway, and therein lies the potential logic of considering this shift at this time," Dr. Pekel told members of the school board.
After reviewing the study's findings Tuesday afternoon, most school board members agreed it's worth taking another look at student start times. Dr. Pekel says if the board were to make another schedule change for next fall, its only viable option would be starting elementary school at 8:00 A.M., and middle and high school at 9:15 A.M. given the district's financial constraints.
During Tuesday's study session, school board members acknowledged a number of other factors that need to be considered when looking into bell times. District leaders are expected to vote on next year's bell times in the coming months.