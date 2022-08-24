RPS hiring to fill staffing shortages as the new school year approaches

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many schools nationwide are still dealing with shortages of teachers and other staff members. As the new school year approaches, the Rochester Public School district is among places trying to fill that gap.
Wednesday RPS held a hiring event. These job fairs give the district access to candidates with on the spot interviews, breaking down some of the obstacles of the hiring process.
In addition to classroom teachers, RPS is especially looking to hire for many of the "unsung hero" positions.
These jobs include Educational Support Professionals, Maintenance Staff, Student Nutrition Professionals, Special Education Staff, and more.
“They're the ones that really don't get the recognition, but are so integrated into the safety, security, and well being of the student. They're needed and we're looking for more right now,” says Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak.
Many open positions are tied to the expansion of the district with new programming and new buildings.
“You have that bigger jump with the new buildings, with a larger bishop coming online, with those things, it's a larger need, so we have automatically built in more openings in there that we need to attract candidates for,” Lundak adds.
Beyond filling open jobs, Principal Lundak says one of the other main district wide focuses for this school year is hearing the voices of students and responding to their needs coming out of the pandemic.
RPS has more than 150 open positions with additional job recruiting opportunities planned into September. For more career openings you can visit their website here.