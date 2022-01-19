RPS distributes meals for students in distance learning despite the cold temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday Rochester Public Schools brought back its free meal kit distribution for families in distance learning.
Despite the cold, cars were lined up down 16th St. SE at the Olmsted County fairgrounds even before 11 a.m. when the meal distribution began.
25 staff members handed out meal kits which include four days worth of breakfast and lunches.
RPS student nutrition coordinator, Sherri Knutson tells me they had to prepare for this by working around menus, staffing, and supply chain issues.
They will adjust next week's supply based on Wednesday’s turnout.
Knutson says RPS anticipated returning to the fairgrounds with meal kits after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We're in the business of feeding kids. So I think we just need to be resilient when we're faced with a pandemic and what we need to do, how do we need to organize behind the scenes in order to get meals into households,” she says.
They will provide 5 days worth of food next week - for families in need.
“Last winter we did 2 hours - this time the next two weeks we're doing 3 hours trying to extend it a little bit in order to allow for more people to get here to pick up the meal kits,” adds Knutson.
RPS staff will have the drive thru meal distribution again Wednesday the 26th at the fairgrounds building 35 from 11a.m. to 2 pm.
There is no pre-registration or paperwork required. Instructions for storage and preparation of meals are here.