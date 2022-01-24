RPS distanced learning to wrap up this week

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public Schools' distanced learning plan is set to conclude on Jan. 28.
RPS has been in a virtual learning format since Jan. 18 due to a post holiday COVID-19 surge.
The school system recorded 300 new COVID cases in a week span as of Jan. 23, bringing RPS' cumulative COVID case count to 3,016 for the 2021-2022 school year, according to RPS' COVID dashboard.
Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson said her kids are tired of virtual learning.
"There have been many classes that my seven year old is just like I do not want to do it. I do not want to do it and he joins 10 minutes late and all I can do is support him and understand and know that it is not the end of the world," Carlson said.
Carlson said she commends RPS staff for its handling of virtual learning.
Regarding COVID cases in the city, Carlson said recent Minnesota Department of Health numbers may not depict a realistic case count due to a backlog of tests.
However, Carlson said wastewater samples suggest that the COVID Omicron wave is close to peaking.