Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will continue to fall below zero across central
Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. The cold temperatures combined
with breezy northwest winds will create wind chills lower than 20
below zero over northern Iowa, much of central Iowa, and a
portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the
coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30
to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will
persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday
Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight until 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

RPS distanced learning to wrap up this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Final week of distance learning for Rochester Public School students

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public Schools' distanced learning plan is set to conclude on Jan. 28. 

RPS has been in a virtual learning format since Jan. 18 due to a post holiday COVID-19 surge. 

The school system recorded 300 new COVID cases in a week span as of Jan. 23, bringing RPS' cumulative COVID case count to 3,016 for the 2021-2022 school year, according to RPS' COVID dashboard. 

Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson said her kids are tired of virtual learning. 

"There have been many classes that my seven year old is just like I do not want to do it. I do not want to do it and he joins 10 minutes late and all I can do is support him and understand and know that it is not the end of the world," Carlson said. 

Carlson said she commends RPS staff for its handling of virtual learning. 

Regarding COVID cases in the city, Carlson said recent Minnesota Department of Health numbers may not depict a realistic case count due to a backlog of tests. 

However, Carlson said wastewater samples suggest that the COVID Omicron wave is close to peaking. 

