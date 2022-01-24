RPS distanced learning to wrap up this week

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Tonight through Wednesday... .Temperatures will continue to fall below zero across central Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. The cold temperatures combined with breezy northwest winds will create wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&