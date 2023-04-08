RPS cancels classes on Monday due to issues with technology

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester public schools announced Saturday they are asking students to not report to school on Monday.
This decision comes after RPS detected unusual activity on the school district's technology network Thursday.
In response, the district shut down it's network and almost all of the core technology systems.
Instead of having classes in person on Monday, RPS says it will use that day to plan on how to operate school with no or reduced access to technology on Tuesday.
All RPS staff are meeting at their schools Monday for a meeting to plan how to hold classes on Tuesday.
Sports and extracurriculars will go on as usual Monday.
The district says they will keep faculty, students and families updated as more developments occur.