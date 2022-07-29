RPS budget deficit looking better than expected

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The new school year is just weeks away and RPS is already predicting its budget for it.
According to John Carlson, the district's executive director of finance & technology services, its predicting it will have more revenue compared to previous school years but will be spending less money. Carlson thinks more students enrolled in the district last year than predicted will give them more revenue.
He believes they will be spending less money because the district is still short staffed. So far the district is short 100 positions but believes spending less money will help the district in the future.
"It should help us as we move forward and cutting the budget and future deficits that might be out there will have some reserves and savings,: says Carlson. "That hopefully we can cut less as we move forward."
Rochester Public School's budget is driven by staff costs. Most of the money goes towards salaries and benefits for the staff. The district is expecting $1.86 more dollars in revenue than they planned for.