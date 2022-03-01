RPS board unanimously approves decision to rescind its mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public School Board unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that removes a general required masking policy.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said the new approach will be based on individual schools.
Pekel said schools with a COVID-19 transmission level at 5% or above will be forced to reinstate a masking policy for two weeks or until the percentage declines.
Pekel said recent COVID numbers were the reason he moved forward with the resolution.
"Back Jan.10th we had 756 cases of COVID within Rochester Public Schools. Feb. 14 we had a 127. Last week we had 63 cases. We are at a level where this is not a reckless move or I would not be recommending it," Pekel said.
Regarding the consequence of a masking policy, Pekel said RPS should be aware of the impact it has on students.
"I do know something about teaching learning and social emotional development. Masks are not without consequence for language development for relational connection for kids experience of school in the fullest sense, so I think it is incorrect for us who primary purpose is first is both safety of our students and the education of our students not to consider the fact that there are consequences to masks," Pekel said.
However, Pekel clarified he still believes masking to be a "prudent method" to combatting COVID in schools.
RPS' new policy will also apply to transportation services, as well as extracurricular activities.