RPS Board approves strategy to address $23 million projected deficit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has approved a plan to balance the district's books ahead of a major projected deficit for next school year.
The district's estimated $23 million shortfall is being driven, in part, by a 30.7% increase in staff numbers over the past 12 years, while student enrollment grew by 8.2%. The opening of multiple new schools this fall is also expected to incur additional near-term operating expenses.
The budget strategy passed by the school board will address part of the deficit through so-called "accounting shifts," including the use of $9.3 million worth of federal COVID-19 funds, and $4.3 million from a savings account.
The district plans to make up the rest of the difference by cutting administrative positions, clerical staff, instructional coaches, and contracted services, as well as eliminating several unfilled positions. The strategy also reduces school supply budgets, and the number of elementary-level paraprofessionals at RPS.
Though these measures have yet to be finalized, School Board Director Melissa Amundsen took time to recognize those who might be affected during Monday night's meeting.
"While this isn't the final budget, it does feel like we are approving cuts, even if we're not actually approving the budget right now. I just want to take a moment to acknowledge the staff in Rochester Public Schools who will be affected, regretfully, because it's going to mean some potential loss of employment, and it is going to mean other people working harder," Amundsen said.
Feedback from community members played an important role in guiding the district's budget strategy for next school year. School Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan says RPS should strive to continue that level of engagement for other decisions that come before the board.
"Even though we were in a very tight timeframe, the superintendent and Mr. Carlson put in the effort to really get, I mean, how many pages? 153 pages of comments." Nathan continued, "I think that's a goal that we should continue to work for in everything that we do, because I think this process worked. I think we just need to keep repeating it with all of these big decisions that we have, because I think it'll make our decisions better."
The budget strategy is the first part of a three-year plan to address the district's structural financial deficit, which could include a voter referendum asking Med City residents for more support. The Rochester Public School Board will approve a final budget for next school year this upcoming June.