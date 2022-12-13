RPS approves its list of legislative priorities at Tuesday's meeting

 Skip to main content
  Updated
  • 0

RPS approves 2023 state legislative priorities

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public School Board approved its list of 2023 legislative priorities at its meeting on Tuesday.

Those priorities include:

-An increase of the basic education formula by 5% each year, which would held address staffing shortages in teaching, mental health staffing, bus drivers, para professionals and more.

-Innovative ways to fund and transform schools, such as new funding strategies that sustains free and reduced school lunch, the P-Tech program and grants for mental health and behavioral services. 

The next RPS meeting is on Jan. 3. 

