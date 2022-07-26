RPS approves 10 year long term facilities maintenance plan, but expects costs for projects to rise

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board approved the district's 10 year long term facilities maintenance plan at its meeting on Tuesday.
RPS' Director of Finance and Technology John Carlson said there is an estimated $295 million dollars worth of projects for the next 10 years at 36 district buildings, which have an average age of 41 years old.
However, Carlson said record high inflation and supply chain issues have increased the estimated cost of future projects and that the district may have to cut back its funding amount on some projects in the future.
RPS is required to submit a 10 year plan to the Minnesota Department of Education but Carlson said the district only needed to approve its plan to spend around $5 million dollars for the 2024 fiscal year.
"What you are really being asked to approve is the FY 24 pay as you go amount because that is the amount we need to turn in on these sheets and it will be on the pay '23 levy that you are going to have access to in Sep. and even at that time you have further chance to say, no we do not want to levy that amount but we can not get a number on the levy sheet until we approve the long term maintenance plan by July 31," Carlson said.
Carlson said his main priority with future costs is to make sure property taxes do not skyrocket.
RPS also signed a new contract with Kids On The Go, which is an ambulatory and wheelchair van service for students.
RPS' Executive Director of Operations Scott Sherden said the company requested a pay increase to help attract new workers.
"Kids On The Go have come to us and they are in the same situation as First Student is in, in terms of hiring and retaining workers, so they asked if we would amend the rates in order to try to attract more drivers," Sherden said.
The new contract will will see type III ambulatory wages increase by $5 dollars in a three year span, from around $40 per hour to roughly $45 by 2025.
Type III wheelchair wages will also increase by $5, from around $43 dollars to roughly $48 dollars by 2025.
As of July 21, the district has spent more than $2.7 million dollars on special education and general student transportation in a year span, according to RPS.
Carlson said special education transportation is reimbursed by the state of Minnesota for every $.60 cents on the dollar.