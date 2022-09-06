RPS 9th grade students back in school ahead of upperclassmen for first time

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer is officially over this week for Rochester Public School students. Tuesday marks day one of class for the first wave of RPS kids.
On the high school level one of the biggest differences this year is for the first time 9th graders at Mayo High School are taking over the building before any other students.
Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says it's in an effort to make students more comfortable and help them learn the layout of the facility before upperclassmen join them tomorrow.
He explained, "The idea of just having 9th graders in here today was a way to say let's really invest in the students who are newest to our school before we have all those seniors and juniors here who can seem kind of intimidating to a 9th grader who is just coming here from middle school."
Dr. Pekel says as we continue through the pandemic the district is learning the school environment and operations need to evolve.
He says the district has a lot of optimism coming into this school year but staff are also trying to be realistic about implementing changes.
As part of doing that they're trying new operations like bringing freshman student in a day earlier than normal.
"This is one of the number of things we're trying to do to make sure we start with really strong, positive cultures, in which every kid feels like they belong," said Dr. Pekel. "We also set out some expectations for behavior. We haven't done it this way in the past at the high school level in particular. We'll be taking a careful look to see if this is a strategy we want to stick with in the future but we figured it was a good thing to do for the start of this new school year."
Elementary students are doing Step Into Learning on Tuesday which has been implemented for about three years. It allows parents to come in and meet with teachers.
However, the district will be looking for feedback to see if it's something that's working and should continue in the future.
RPS says it's also launching its new strategic plan with a whole new approach to school improvement, goals, data, and plans this year.
Later this September Dr. Pekel says change will be implemented to the district on a system level.