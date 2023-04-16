 Skip to main content
...Next Heavy Snow Band Taking Shape...

.The next band of heavy snow was forming this evening from north-
central Wisconsin into parts of western Wisconsin, or roughly from
Taylor County south into portions of La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
Snowfall rates in this band are expected to be 1 to 2 inches per
hour which will cause rapid accumulations to occur and for roads
to become snow covered and slippery. In addition, the heavy, wet
snow combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and
tree damage to occur.

Snowfall reports from the afternoon have been highly variable with
a wide range. Amounts of a couple of inches have been common for
parts of southeast Minnesota to as much as 10 inches across parts
of western Wisconsin. As more snow falls overnight, storm totals
could be a foot or more for portions of western Wisconsin. Travel
tonight into Monday morning is expected to be impacted with a
slower than normal morning commute possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

RPL celebrates poetry month

  • Updated
  • 0

RPL celebrates poetry month

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At Rochester Public Library today, people used poems as inspiration for artwork. Participants had the opportunity to hear and discuss poems picked by members of the Southeastern Minnesota Poets. After that, they could use different kinds of supplies to make artwork inspired by what they heard. Lynette Perry, a library associate for the Rochester Public Library, said the process of creating art can bring people together.

“I think when people create together, they-they have an-a common language. They’re talking about the project that they’re working on. They’re talking about what they’ve come up with, what they’ve done, and share that with each other,”  Perry said.

On April 21st, there will be a family dance party at Rochester Public Library. It'll start around 5:00 p.m.

 

