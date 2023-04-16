RPL celebrates poetry month

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At Rochester Public Library today, people used poems as inspiration for artwork. Participants had the opportunity to hear and discuss poems picked by members of the Southeastern Minnesota Poets. After that, they could use different kinds of supplies to make artwork inspired by what they heard. Lynette Perry, a library associate for the Rochester Public Library, said the process of creating art can bring people together.
“I think when people create together, they-they have an-a common language. They’re talking about the project that they’re working on. They’re talking about what they’ve come up with, what they’ve done, and share that with each other,” Perry said.
On April 21st, there will be a family dance party at Rochester Public Library. It'll start around 5:00 p.m.