RPD's response to officer cleared following investigation into the fatal July shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No evidence has been found to support criminal charges against a Rochester police officer for a fatal officer-involved shooting.
It comes after an investigation by the Mower County Attorney's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
RPD released body camera and dash camera footage of this incident from the early hours of July 30th.
The department says a man with an axe robbed a Domino's Pizza in Rochester then drove away in a van.
A few hours later a traffic stop was conducted by RPD.
That's when the driver, later identified as Joshua Hippler, got out of the van with an axe.
Some may find the video and audio we're about to show disturbing.
The officer involved, Michael Bottcher, repeatedly told Hippler to drop the weapon and stop what he was doing.
Hippler began running at the officer swinging the axe and demanding suicide by cop.
The police officer moved backwards and continued to tell Hippler to drop the weapon before eventually shooting Hippler.
Hippler got up, continued to move toward Officer Bottcher with the axe, telling him again to kill him. That's when Officer Bottcher fired more shots.
Chief of Police Jim Franklin says “These are incredibly stressful, very taxing on the officer, agency, and community. The officers fall back on their training, the officer in this case did what they had to do, and did what they were trained to do. This is one of those cases and circumstances that no police officer wants to find themselves in.”
According to standard operating procedure, Chief Franklin says the officer was placed on administrative leave until completion of investigation and RPD is now in the process of bringing officer Bottcher back to work.