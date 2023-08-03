RPD working to lower gun crimes in Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-While there have been gun crimes in Med City this year, Rochester Police Department says that there aren’t as many as there were last year.
RPD Captain of Investigations Casey Moilanen says that RPD has a multi-pronged approach to reducing gun crimes. Part of this approach involves asking the community to practice responsible gun ownership by locking up gun in a safe place when not in use, the other is prevention.
He says, “Another part of the prevention piece is identifying people who are susceptible to being involved in those crimes and then trying to get some resources together to, to work with them and their families to keep them away from those types of crimes.”
If you are concerned that your child may get into trouble with guns, have a gun safety talk with them at home.