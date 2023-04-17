RPD use of force training prepares officers for dangerous situations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department utilizes use of force training to ready their officers for emergency situations.
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training requires officers in the state to partake in use of force training once a year. The Rochester Police Department goes above and beyond by hosting at least two training sessions each year.
"We try to train as often as we can and do more training than what the Minnesota POST Board requires. We are giving options for officers to have additional use of force type of training or controlled tactic training to get confident in their skills," said Lt. Paul Gronholz.
If time is available, the department also encourages officers to research their calls to check for a past history of violence. At least two officers are expected to respond to domestic violence calls.
"We encourage our officers to take the time to try to learn more about the call they are going to. Now when it's an emergency and they have to get there, we also encourage them to get there as quick as they can when they need to, but we're really focused on officers using . . . other officers," said Gronholz.
Gronholz is hoping that the department would be able to put on monthly trainings in the future.