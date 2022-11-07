RPD says its investigating two Olmsted County Election Judges that worked in the Aug. primary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department said it is investigating two Olmsted County election judges who worked during the 2022 Aug. primary.
RPD has not yet said why they are investigating the judges but an article from Minnesota Public Radio suggests its because of outside election denial groups.
Minnesota's Sec. of State Steve Simon said the incident appears to be confined to Olmsted County and that he expects Tuesday's election to go smoothly like it has in previous years.
Simon adds that election judges are required by law to leave their politics at the door.
"Everyone who serves as an election judge, even if it is for that day, is considered a public employee and according to state law their duty is to work only for that city that township that county and not for anyone else and if someone is in there gathering information for someone else for some other purpose that could possibly be unlawful," Simon said.
Polls will close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota on Tuesday.