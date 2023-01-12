RPD responds to Tuesday night overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department responded to a cocaine overdose of a 28-year-old Rochester female Tuesday.
RPD says officers were called to the 2800 block of Jeremiah Lane NW at 11:30 Tuesday night.
When officers arrived, they said they found the 28-year-old unconscious on the floor. An officer administered Narcan and says the female had a strong pulse, but was struggling to breath. An officer then tilted her head back to open her airway.
Mayo Ambulance arrived on scene and took care of the female, RPD said she was then "back to normal."