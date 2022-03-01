RPD releases its annual report

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Police Department released its 2021 annual report this week.
The report covered a number of areas, which include: crime numbers, hiring updates, community engagement updates, among other information.
RPD hired 17 officers last year, with nearly half being women or people of color, according to the force.
RPD's Capt. Jeff Stilwell said the force will continue to diversity its new hires in 2022.
"We are committed to continuing a strive to make a police force that accurately reflects this community but that takes a lot of time to build those relationships and get people interested in what RPD does," Stilwell said.
Regarding 2021 crime numbers, the Med City had an increase in assault cases, as well as criminal sexual conduct.
Aggravated assault, which is assault with a weapon, increased by 65, while criminal sexual conduct increased by 36.
Stilwell said he does not believe the increased crime numbers are indicative of a new pattern.
"We have seen people cooped up. We have seen the stress of COVID play itself out in various roles, in various ways, which has caused some conflict in the community but again, we do not feel like those numbers are any direct reflection of any major trends here," Stilwell said.
Murders and non negligent manslaughter numbers decreased by three in 2021, bringing the total to two.
You can view the full report here.