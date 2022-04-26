RPD offers practical safety advice following Wisconsin homicide involving child

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The heartbreaking homicide of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl is hitting home with families across state lines.
Iliana Peters, who went by Lilly, was found dead Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls.
It was reported Lilly failed to return home from her aunt's house, a few blocks away, when her father reported her missing.
As we enter warmer months, with kids likely to go back and forth between friend's homes or family's, there is some advice the Rochester Police Department has for parents.
Lt. Jennifer Hodgman says make sure you speak with your kids about not talking to strangers. If a stranger does approach them, and they feel unsafe, let them know to make as much noise as possible to draw attention to their situation.
Hodgman says to also try and establish a system of having your child call when they're arriving or leaving a location so you know they've gotten there okay well as when to expect them home.
She explained, "It might be the fact that this situation is causing some anxiety or some fear going into the summer months with that parent's child and this is a great opportunity to talk about ways to keep them safe, or what are things they can do when mom or dad or grandpa or grandma aren't around to provide that safety net."
If your child has a cell phone the department says they can also send photos so you know what their surroundings look like.
Hodgman added, "I really feel that having good, clear communication and opportunities for communication with your kids is probably one of the best steps we as parents can take. It's creating that environment where kids feel welcome and feel okay having those tough conversations."
Police say it's also good to travel in a group whenever possible if they can't be with an adult.
RPD says these reminders aren't to cause any fear in our community but offer practical ways families can provide a feeling of safety in their own homes.