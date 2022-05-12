RPD investigating church arson fire

ROCHESTER, Minn.- About a month ago a fire caused extensive damage at Peace United Church of Christ in The Med City. Police are now looking for the person responsible for the blaze.
the Rochester Police Department says they think the fire was arson. it's now asking for the public's help finding the arsonist. Everything located in the north part of the church including a pre-school is a complete loss.
The damage is estimated to cost between $2-$3 million to repair. Knutson construction will start the demo process next week. On the south end of the building the floor and ceiling will be replaced because of smoke damage.
Pastor Paul Bauch is thankful the fire didn't spread to other parts of the church.
"The fire doors saved this church and that would be my public service message for everyone, please make sure your doors are in place and your sprinkler systems are effective.We just got to do that. I wasn't always a true believer in that. I am now."
Anyone with information about the fire can contact Crime Stoppers. Peace United Church of Christ is hoping to have the pre-school rebuilt my next spring.