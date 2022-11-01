RPD has confiscated more illegal guns so far this year than in 2021, shootings now at 14 in the city

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Rochester Police Department shows police have confiscated 45 guns so far in 2022, which is more than 2021's total of 43 guns.
There have also been 14 shootings in the Med City as of Monday, which is two less than 2021's total of 16.
RPD's Lt. Ryan Manguson said the Violence Disruption Task Force, which was mentioned by RPD Chief Jim Franklin in July, has been working to lower shooting related crimes in Rochester.
One of the ways police are trying to deter future shooting crimes is by working with prosecutors to ensure tough penalties are imposed on those that do commit gun related crimes.
"With the arrest over the weekend, they have set a high bail on that person. $800,000 dollars related to that gun incident. So, I think it is sending that gun violence is an important issue to our community and we are going to hold those accountable," Manguson said.
However, criminal penalties are not the only way police are working to reduce shootings, according to Manguson.
Manguson said the department has also been handing out free gun safety locks, which started in Aug.
"Not only are we looking at how we can interrupt violence through the criminal aspect but also through the community engagement aspect. How it can help gun owners, lawful gun owners, have good gun safety at home," Manguson said.
RPD has given out more than 100 of these safety locks, according to Manguson.
Manguson said most confiscated firearms are handguns, with some originating from at home kits or known as ghost guns, while others are standard retail issue.