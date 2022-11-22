RPD gives update on recruitment at Charter Commission meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's Police Chief Jim Franklin gave an update on recruitment and retention at the Rochester Charter Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Franklin said the department has 8 new recruits in field training and should have 8 new hires in Jan.
Rochester's police chief also addressed the possibility of establishing a minimum police requirement in the city.
Franklin said he does not believe it would be practical and that it would take 3 years to get the department to 205 officers if it was mandated.
"If this were to pass today, I am going to tell you it is going to take about three years to get to 205 cops with the hiring process and let me frame up a little bit of the problem for you. Right now, there are well over 1000 police officer openings in the state of Minnesota and so there is not even enough recruits and applicants in the pipeline right now going into law enforcement right now for a wide variety of reasons," Franklin said.
The department's full staffing number is 150 officers, according to Franklin.
Franklin added that he prefers the current model when it comes to determining policing needs.
"For this city this size we do not have a traffic unit. We do not have any dedicated officer directly solely responsible for a traffic unit. I know that is one of the main complaint of a lot of citizens in this community. So, when I look what do I need from an organizational perspective, I have to balance the entire picture but I am also balancing community desires, community needs, community input, along with what is the best use of my resources and I would like to continue with that model," Franklin said.
RPD will not add more officers in 2023, aside from the 8 in Jan., due to the department's budget structure, according to Franklin.