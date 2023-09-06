RPD gives advice to prevent car break-ins

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There’s been an increase in the number of car break-ins recently with many seeing windows broken. The Rochester Police Department says there are a few things the public can do to prevent them from happening.
RPD says that locking your car, parking in a well-lit area and hiding valuables can prevent thefts. They say that if possibe to park in your driveway.
They recommend having a car alarm and motion sensing lights on your house to prevent theft. If you have to park on the street they say to park under a streetlight and bringing your valuables in at night.
Rochester Police Sargeant Shamus Ryan says that criminals prefer the easy route to doing crime but will work harder if there’s something they want,
He says, “They're looking in on a car that has a locked door bu they see valuables out in plain view such as a laptop, or a cellphone or a firearm or cash. If they do see something like that then they'll make an extra effort to defeat the lock or break the window to obtain those valuables.”