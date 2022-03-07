RPD donates blood in honor of sergeant's son

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Police Department is doing their part to help with the national blood shortage.
Members of the Rochester Police Department donated blood as a way to honor the son of Sgt. Chad Blanchette.
Blanchette's son received a bone marrow transplant five years ago today. It was part of his cancer treatment.
"This is a great way for us to not only help members of our family and also the teammates here at the Rochester Police Department but also members of the community," says Blanchette.
Blanchette organized the blood drive not only to honor Blanchette's son but to pay it forward and help Mayo Clinic as it's still seeing a shortage in O negative blood type.
O negative is the universal blood that can help anyone. Mayo Clinic is seeing a shortage in O negative blood because less people donated during the pandemic.
"People were not going in and donating blood as regularly as they have in the past or they had to have defferal periods based on exposure to COVID-19," says Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Marketing Coordinator Stacie Hammer. "Then of course people choose to postpone elective surgeries due to COVID-19 and now they're coming back and having those surgeries so we're seeing an increase in blood product."
Mayo Clinic used blood product each day to help in patient care. Some of the ways they use blood product include helping with expecting mothers, per-mature babies, and cancer patients.
RPD will be donating blood again in June when Battle of the Badges returns.