Roscoe Township home a total loss after Saturday fire

ROSCOE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A structure fire outside Pine Island caused a total loss of a home Saturday.
The Pine Island Fire Department says on Saturday at 1:25 p.m., the Pine Island Fire Department was dispatched tp 50199 154th Avenue Way outside Pine Island after a passing driver on County Road 11 reported seeing black smoke coming from the property before driving up to the house and finding a fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and had to deal with muddy conditions which prevented their trucks from getting close to the fire scene.
Half the house was collapsed when they arrived.
Firefighters pulled hose lines 50-yards to the fire and were able to protect a nearby shed.
The home was a total loss, along with all the contents inside the building.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office was asked to respond to the address and investigate the cause of the fire. The fire department believes a space heater in a back bedroom may have contributed to the fire.
Crews stayed on scene until 6 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but icy conditions caused multiple falls while emergency crews were on scene.
Also responding to the fire was Goodhue County Co-op and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.