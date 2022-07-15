Root River Antique Historical Power Engine & Tractor Show returns to Spring Valley

Spring Valley, Minn.- A unique festival is drawing crowds in Spring Valley this weekend all to check out the sites and sounds at an antique engine and tractor show.
For 40 years the Root River Antique Historical Power Engine & Tractor Show has been bringing a little bit of nostalgia for a lot of people including its president Les Radcliffe.
"Our group originally started as a way to show how things were done in the past and preserve some of the demonstrations on how farming was done years ago," says Radcliff.
Through a tractor display attendees get to see the types of tractors farmers used during different generations. But it's not just about the machinery. The event allows people to do a little shopping too, giving everyone a chance to collect some antiques and learn more about farming.
Lydia Voeltz is the ambassador for the event. She's been attending the show since she was an infant. Growing up surrounded by farmers it has a special place in her heart.
"I have been coming here since I was about six months old. It means alot to just come here and learn more about the stuff that kind of started it all in agriculture and kind of learn more about my background and what's going on in Spring Valley," Voeltz tells KIMT News 3.
Some other events happening this weekend at the show include a horse pull on Saturday and a classic car show on Sunday.