Roof work to close Rochester Public Library on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The removal of a skylight in the main entryway will force the Rochester Public Library to close on Monday.
The skylight removal is part of the overall roof replacement and would have meant the library had to shut down a high traffic area needed to access the second floor.
“By having to close off the only public staircases to the 2nd floor and skyway, customers are unable to fully access the library,” says Library Director Karen Lemke, adding, “While we never like to close, we also want to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”
The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day.
“We know this is inconvenient for customers, and we’re grateful this re-roofing project has not forced other closures thus far. The team working to repair the roof has made excellent progress over the course of the last two months,” says Lemke.
A temporary cover will be in place until a new skylight can be installed. The library is expected to reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m.