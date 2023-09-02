Rollover crash sends Rochester driver to the hospital

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man was hurt in a rollover crash Saturday morning.
It happened on Highway 14 in Waseca County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wayne Gordon Geske, 80, was driving east when he went off the road near mile marker 159 and rolled his vehicle around 8:30 am.
Geske suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca for treatment.
The State Patrol says Geske was not wearing a seat belt.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.