Rollover crash in Freeborn County injures two Saturday night

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a rollover crash late Saturday night in Freeborn County.
It happened just before 11 pm in Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erhumwerese Clara Amadasun, 23 of Bloomington, was driving north when she went off the highway near mile marker 14 and rolled her vehicle.
Amadasun and a 16-year-old passenger suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. Both were wearing their seat belts and the crash caused the vehicle’s airbag to deploy.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.