Rockwell teen flips vehicle in Cerro Gordo County crash

ROCKWELL, Iowa – An investigation is underway into a rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says Levi Ward, 17 of Rockwell, was driving north on Pheasant Avenue when he lost control around 3:30 pm Wednesday, went into the west ditch, and flipped his vehicle upside down near Westview Drive N.
The Sheriff’s Office says Ward was not wearing a seat belt and was treated at the scene for possible injuries.
The Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Department, and Rockwell EMT and Fire assisted with this crash.