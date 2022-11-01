Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison.
Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution.
Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles at a property in Swaledale on June 1, as well as taking hand tools and full gas cans. Larue reportedly told investigators he stole four converters from the same location on May 30.
Larue pleaded guilty to second-degree theft.