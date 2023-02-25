Rock climbing competition in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a rock climbing competition today at Rochester's Roca Climbing & Fitness. There were four divisions: recreational, intermediate, advanced, and open. The higher divisions had to climb more difficult routes than the lower ones. Winners were crowned for each division. Speed was not the key. It was a high point competition, meaning it was all about who could reach the highest point on each route. Jeremy Schaar, one of the owners, said rock climbing is a thrilling puzzle.
“When you first start climbing, you definitely get kind of a little bit of a rush getting high off the ground. Our walls go up to 48 feet in the middle of the climbing gy-in the gym, so yeah, definitely getting high off the ground, but you quickly get used to that and it more becomes about problem solving and figuring out how to get yourself up a particular route. It turns more into a puzzle combined with athletic ability and flexibility," Schaar said.
Roca Climbing & Fitness will have a fundraiser on March 25th to help the nonprofit organization Thrive Through Movement. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. They'll show a screening of "Reel Rock 17."