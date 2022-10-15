Rochester's The RITE School grand opening and open house for sustainable living

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Community Education invited the public to learn about The RITE School, which stands for ‘Re-Imagining Tomorrow's Environment.’
The RITE School is a collaboration between Rochester Public Schools and Lowertown neighborhood residents offering classes that focus on living sustainably.
Resident Mary Idso has a low energy cost home and drives an electric vehicle. She
says growing up on a farm, she’s lived this way as long as she can remember.
“We had garden things, we had chickens, and we canned, and did all those things. A lot of it stems from being as frugal as you can because why would you not want your energy costs to be as low as it can be? So not only is it good for our environment, but it's good for our pocket book,” she says.
The program will offer hands-on classes, learning about everything from gardening, to electric vehicles and solar energy.
“Most critical knowledge that we can gather now about living sustainably helps us take our earth into the future, making sure that we reduce the amount of damage that we're doing to our planet and makes a livable place for our children and grandchildren and beyond,” adds Amy Eich, RPS Executive Director of Community Education and Partnerships.
If you have a sustainable skill - you can reach out to community education about teaching your own class. To learn more about the program or enroll in a course, visit their website here.