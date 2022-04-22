Rochester's Senjem will not seek re-election to the Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State Senator David Senjem says he will not seek re-election in 2022.
The Rochester Republican was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 20002 and has been re-elected six times. Senjem released the following statement Friday:
“Representing Olmsted and Dodge Counties in the Minnesota Senate has been an unbelievable honor and pleasure. I will forever feel I was able to represent the greatest communities and the most incredible people on the face of the earth.”
I will continue to strongly represent my constituents and perform the critically important work of the state through the remainder of my term. I have no immediate plans following my retirement but hope to continue to serve in my community and advance public policy following my time in the Senate.”
I want to thank my family and all those who have so kindly and generously supported me during my time in the Senate. All that I am and have been able to accomplish has been because of this support.”
Senjem has served as State Senate Minority Leader and, in 2010, became the first Republican Senate Majority Leader in 38 years.