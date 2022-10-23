Rochester's Sekapp Orchard celebrates 60 years in business this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sekapp Orchard is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Rochester this weekend.
From one small shed to nearly 150 acres of land. It's a big milestone for the family-owned business.
It has seen several ownership changes over the years. Originally owned by the Kappauf grandparents, who passed it down to their son, Fred Kappauf, there is soon to be a third generation of owners.
“Everything is changing, especially this market for apple orchards and pumpkin patches,” says prospective owner, Kem Tong Kapuaff who grew up in the house at the orchard.
“When my grandparents started it - it was just our tiny 10 by 10 feet shed - that's where they sold their apples. And now we have a big shed, hopefully we're moving out to our even bigger shed next year just so we have more space for customers to walk around in."
With the current pumpkin patches, apple picking, and corn maze, the orchard owners are hoping to expand and feature more food options in the future including mini donuts and Grandma's apple crisp.
“It’s a really magical place here in the fall, families with their kids, friends come out, even our family members love to come, and we just really wanted to celebrate that,” says marketing manager Jamie Kappauf.
The celebration has been a huge success bringing in thousands of people and owners are hoping to do more fall festivities like this one in the future.
If you didn't make it out yet this season it's not too late. The orchard is open 7 days a week 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween, and until 6 p.m. through Christmas Eve.