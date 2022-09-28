Rochester's Red Cross on standby for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Roughly 32 Red Cross volunteers in the Midwest region are on standby for relief efforts as Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida.
Local Red Cross Executive Director Melanie Tschida said at least four emergency disaster vehicles were set to leave for Florida Wednesday night or Thursday morning as well.
Tschida said roughly 83 tractor trailers full of supplies to help 60,000 evacuees were moved to the southeast region of the United States as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
If supplies are depleted, then Tschida said its likely corporate partners will step in to help out.
Tschida said the best way to help the Red Cross is by making a financial donation or by donating blood.
"There will be a lot of injuries there will be an increase need for blood donations in those areas and there will not be doing any blood drives. They will not have the capacity in the midst of clean up to do blood drives but the need for blood is constant," Tschida said.
Click here to make a financial donation and here to learn where you can donate blood.