Rochester's Park Board to consider adopting two master plans on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester's Park Board will take up two of the city's largest parks' projects at its meeting on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Parks' Director Paul Widman said The Silver Lake Park Master Plan and Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan will be considered for adoption at the meeting.
Widman said community engagement with both plans has been crucial with shaping the projects and said some changes have been made.
With the Soldiers Field Plan, Widman said residents want to ensure the park retains its 18 hole golf course.
The Soldiers Field Plan also includes the installation of new aquatic features at the pool, like a lazy river and a lap pool.
Widman said the major community want with the Silver Lake Master Plan is the retention and replacement of the pool, as well as additions and improvements to the park's trails.
The Soldiers Field Master Plan costs around $15.5 million dollars, according to Widman.
"There was originally $7 million dollars applied to Soldiers Field for the master plan improvements. That includes the aquatics, trails, playground and other amenities. Since that time, we have had an additional $5 million dollars added through a federal grant and an additional $3.5 million from DMC (Destination Medical Center)," Widman said.
However, funding for the Silver Lake Master Plan may require more funding, according to Widman.
"For Silver Lake, we have $4 million dollars set aside for that and that again is based on not replacing the pool. So, if we are going to do that we are going to need to have further discussion," Widman said.
Widman said construction could begin in the spring of 2023.
The Park Board meeting will be in room 101 at the Mayo Civic Center on Tuesday.