Rochester's paratransit service issues brought up to City Council

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community member Paula Hardin shared her experience of a paratransit bus driver showing up late to pick her up for her surgical appointment and says this has happened multiple times.
While approving federal funding for three transit projects along Second Street, Hardin spoke up to city council about the problems she experienced using "zips" to get to and from medical appointments. She says the wheelchair-accessible bus has shown up late several times.
Rochester Public Transit says the ZIPS is understaffed and is short on accessible vehicles to pick up riders. This shortage is resulting in these buses showing up late a little over 10% of the time.
Hardin says the unpredictability of these buses hurts her and those depending on the transit system to receive medical care.
"That's not acceptable in a city with people who are medically needy, disabled, and have chronic illnesses that you cannot rely on the paratransit to show up on time, but they will leave within ten minutes if you aren't there ready to go," said Hardin
City Council says they are planning to further discuss the paratransit service at their next meeting on September 18th.