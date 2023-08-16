Rochester's Nashville Coop closing its doors for good

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After serving chicken to the Med City for over a year, Rochester’s Nashville Coop is announcing the restaurant is shutting down the chicken joint.
As several new restaurants opened over the past year, a Nashville Coop investor and manager tells KIMT News 3 Rochester’s competitive restaurant industry is difficult to run a successful business.
"A lot of people actually came in today because they are sad because their like 'its my favorite spot to come to'. We have a vide here, and we want everyone to come here. Everyone is welcome, so I think that's what's going to be missed is that family vibe," said Bryson Pollotta, Nashville Coop Manager
Nashville Coop says the building’s high rent is another factor in deciding to shut down the business. The manager believes not marketing the restaurant enough on social media hurt the new business.
"I'm not surprised because we don't have a lot of marketing out there and this day and age everything is driven off social media and what they are seeing, so it is kind of sad to me because I didn't want it to close," said Pollotta.
The restaurant's last day will be August 31st.