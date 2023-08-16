 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public
is not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit the Minnesota Pollution
Control Agency Web site at http://aqi.pca.state.mn.us/#healtheffects

Rochester's Nashville Coop closing its doors for good

  • 0

Rochester's Nashville Coop is closing after over a year in business. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote has the details on the latest Rochester restaurant closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After serving chicken to the Med City for over a year,  Rochester’s Nashville Coop is announcing the restaurant is shutting down the chicken joint.

As several new restaurants opened over the past year, a Nashville Coop investor and manager tells KIMT News 3 Rochester’s competitive restaurant industry is difficult to run a successful business. 

"A lot of people actually came in today because they are sad because their like 'its my favorite spot to come to'. We have a vide here, and we want everyone to come here. Everyone is welcome, so I think that's what's going to be missed is that family vibe," said Bryson Pollotta, Nashville Coop Manager

Nashville Coop says the building’s high rent is another factor in deciding to shut down the business. The manager believes not marketing the restaurant enough on social media hurt the new business.

"I'm not surprised because we don't have a lot of marketing out there and this day and age everything is driven off social media and what they are seeing, so it is kind of sad to me because I didn't want it to close," said Pollotta.

The restaurant's last day will be August 31st.

Recommended for you