Rochester's NAACP branch preparing for Juneteenth Celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday will be the first time Minnesota celebrates Juneteenth as a formal holiday.
But, the Rochester branch of the NAACP is holding its 18th annual Juneteenth celebration the Saturday before.
The stage at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park is being set figuratively and literally as workers set up for the celebration of African-American culture.
Festivities will include food vendors, live soul and jazz music from bands including Soultrain and D'sievers, and history lessons on the significance of the holiday.
Calls of action will also be given by the NAACP on dealing with the many social issues facing the community.
Wale Elegbede, the president of the Rochester's NAACP branch, says the official recognition of the holiday is a big step forward. However, there's still plenty of work needing to be done.
"This is an important milestone," he said. "It's important to celebrate milestones, but then how do we move forward? We'll celebrate, we'll party, we'll dance, have great food, then get back and do the work."
Elegbede also thanks the community and the many sponsors of the celebration for their support.
The branch is promising several surprises for those who attend the event.
The celebration is scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Despite chances of rain, the celebration will not be canceled expect for lightning.
The NAACP's Rochester branch will also be hosting its Freedom Fund Banquet in October.
More information about the celebration can be found on their website.