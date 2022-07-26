Rochester's Mayo Clinic ranked No.1 hospital in latest nationwide report for seven years in a row

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic has again been ranked the number one hospital nationwide by U.S. News & World report in its "best hospitals" rankings for the seventh consecutive year.
Hospitals are not only ranked on performance - but on quality, safety, and patient experience from a variety of perspectives.
Mayo's chief value officer, Dr. Sean Dowdy, says the pandemic has taken a toll on staff, many still feeling the impacts.
“Obviously the congratulations go to the providers - but on a personal note - more than any other year, I'm proud of this recognition for our staff and especially for our nurses. They made some pretty incredible sacrifices over the last 30 months - all for the good of our patients. So I hope every Mayo employee feels that pride and takes time to reflect on the good they do for our patients everyday,” says Dowdy.
He also recognizes the Mayo Brothers for setting the standard that the needs of the patient come first 150 years ago and ensuring that continues for years to come.