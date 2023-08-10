Rochester's Just Between Friends helping families find cheaper clothing alternatives for back-to-school shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just Between Friends is putting on a consignment sale with discounts ranging from 50-90% for families looking to wrap up back-to-school shopping.
The pop-up sale is taking place at Graham Arena #2 at the County Fairgrounds. Southeastern Minnesota parents donate unused and outgrown clothes to the sale to provide cheaper clothing alternatives for families trying to save money. Just Between Friends says the organization is seeing an increase in demand for families seeking cheaper school clothing alternatives over the past few years.
One parent says the pop-up sale provides great deals and a variety of clothing for her eight-year-old son.
"Its just nice to be able to know a place where you will be able to get really good sales and deals. I've always had really great luck here. We've been coming here since my son was a baby, so we try to hit one of the two sales every year and we always come back with a bag full of stuff. Its just a great way to shop," said Heather Nowacki.
The pop-up sale ends on August 14th.