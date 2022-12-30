Rochester's Home Federal bank presents final Seed Money award to local do-gooder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal in Rochester has awarded the 14th and final recipient of the bank’s Seed Money campaign.
$5,000 was presented to Wendy Sempf, who she has dedicated much of her time since the early 1990s to volunteering with the Community Food Response in downtown Rochester. The Community Food Response is a volunteer-led non-profit that started in 1993 and provides free meals to people experiencing food insecurity. All food and meals are donated from local grocery stores, healthcare facilities, restaurants, and other organizations to help reduce food waste within the community.
Sempf was Board President of Community Food Response during the pandemic and Home Federal says she was instrumental in keeping the organization afloat. “From giving back you get a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment,” says Sempf.
Home Federal Rochester Market Vice President Bob Baudhuin and Branch Manager Matt McMartin presented Sempf with $5,000 the week before Christmas at the Community Food Response while she was helping sort food. The first 13 Seed Money recipients received $1,000 each.
“All of us at Home Federal want to thank our recipients and the many others nominated for all you have done to continue to give back and help others through your various passions, time, and talents,” says McMartin. “Our communities thrive because of un-sung heroes like you.”