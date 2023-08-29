Rochester's historic Kahler Hotel sign to get a major facelift

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An over $500,000 restoration project is starting on the historic sign atop Rochester’s Kahler Grand Hotel.
The Kahler Hospitality Group says the sign was first built in 1971 and this will be the first renovation work to the sign since the 1980s.
“The Kahler sign holds a significant place in Rochester’s history,” says Javon D. Bea, board representative for the Kahler Hospitality Group. “As a company, we felt a sense of duty to rejuvenate the sign, not just as a tribute to the city’s storied history but also as an outward reflection of the extensive renovations we’ve undertaken within the Kahler Grand Hotel itself.”
The company says the over 10 foot tall neon letters and metal mesh of the sign were rusted beyond repair and the electrical components were so degraded that the slightest amount of moisture would cause the lights to malfunction.
The Kahler Hospitality Group says it recently completed an ambitious renovation of the 600-room hotel with multiple conference spaces. The four-year project was one of the most extensive renovations completed of the historic hotel since it was first constructed in 1921 – over a century ago.
The restoration of the sign is expected to be completed in October 2023. At the same time, the Kahler Hospitality Group says it plans to unveil a Kahler History Museum in the hotel’s lobby, featuring one of the original letters from the 1970s sign.