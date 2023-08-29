Rochester's historic Kahler hotel sign is making its grand return to the Rochester skyline

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Kahler Grand Hotel is aiming to replicate the three-faced sign to preserve a significant part of Rochester history.
This restoration project will cost about $500,000 to build the new sign by the end of October.
The Kahler Hospitality group tells KIMT News 3 the only significant difference with the new sign is using LED lights instead of neon lights. The LED lights will shine red, just like the original, and can change colors to celebrate special city events.
The sign has not been renovated since the 1980s and its only one of the most recent updates the Kahler Hospitality group has completed at the hotel. The group recently renovated the 600-room hotel and added new conference spaces.
A new Kahler History Museum will be unveiled in October, including one of the original letters from the 1970s sign.
One Rochester Resident recalled always seeing the towering sign growing up in the Med City.
"I remember seeing that sign ever since I first came to Rochester and its been a part of the skyline here for so many years. I think its an important part of our skyline here in Rochester and a part of our history," said Malachi Mcneilus.