Rochester's first female firefighter is retiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester’s first female firefighter has retired.
The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) says Jean Mulholland retired this week after almost 26 years on the job. She became the city’s first female firefighter on August 5, 1996, and five more women have joined the department since then.
RFD says about 5% of its firefighter staffing is female ad it continues to actively seek firefighters across all demographics. RFD runs an annual high school program to help make local students aware of the opportunities in firefighting.
Male and female students from Rochester high schools and other local communities take part in online and hands-on training that allows them to achieve firefighter certification in Minnesota, which opens the door to joining departments after they graduate. Eighteen female students have taken part in the program since it started in the 2019-20 school year.