Rochester's Downtown Task Force puts forward action plan

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's Downtown Task Force presented an action plan to the city council at their study session on Monday after months of meetings with community members.
The Task Force is comprised of the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center (DMC), Experience Rochester, the Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI), the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Mayo Clinic.
The group said its goal since its creation in Feb. has been to find immediate and long term strategies to help attract and retain businesses downtown.
Council members were given four themes by the group, which include: promotion, activation and programming, access to downtown, barriers to doing business and downtown growth.
Some general recommendations offered by the task force on Monday belong to each of the four themes.
Those measures include things like: new public parking strategies, improving city navigation and signage and addressing downtown safety concerns with a workgroup.
Ward 5's Councilmember Shaun Palmer said the latter could be actionable by the council within the next month.
"The one thing that really worries me is the safety. and the safety perspective of people wandering downtown and sleeping downtown and leaving their stuff downtown and they are doing it in our parks and I really think is something we need to nip in the bud in the next 30 days and I think that is something, from an asset perspective. the City of Rochester can do and move ahead," Palmer said.
While Ward 1's Councilmember Patrick Keane asked if the task force's findings will goes against existing policies.
"Have we made a mistake should parking be free downtown? We have very set policies that say no. Our whole DMC thing is to not be driving downtown to work but is it saying no, we need to find a way for driving to work for retail or driving downtown to shop because we have policies against what we are trying to fix," Keane said.
Members of the task force said they plan to finalize a timeline by the end of May that will outline when specific measures will come to council members for a vote.