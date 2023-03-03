Rochester's Cops & Kids Community Bike Program gets $25,000 grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $25,000 grant is going to expand the Cops & Kids Community Bike Program in Rochester.
The Governor Highway Safety Association and the National Road Safety Association awarded the funding to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), in partnership with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, to help youth in low-income communities stay safe while walking, biking and scooting.
“The Cops & Kids Community Bike Program is an innovative initiative that combines community engagement and public safety,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “This grant will help the program have a greater impact as it enters its fifth year.”
RPD says the Cops & Kids Community Bike Program is meant to foster positive interaction between officers and children and improve bicycle safety. During its launch in 2018, police officers distributed 42 helmets to children who needed them.
RPD says the $25,000 grant will be used:
· To train Cadets and Explorers on pedestrian, bike, scooter and skateboard safety practices so they can educate young people at community events.
· To purchase safety gear to distribute at community events.
· To create a multi-lingual public service announcement to promote micromobility safety.
Grants were also awarded to the Colorado Highway Safety Office and the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.